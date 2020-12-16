Financial Sector Update for 12/16/2020: RDFN,CBOE,ESXB,BEN

Financial stocks were hanging on for slim gains Wednesday afternoon, reversing a small mid-day decline. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Redfin (RDFN) rose 7.2% after the online real estate brokerage said 53.6% of the home offers written by its agents during November received at least one competing offer, marking the seventh consecutive month where over half of Redfin offers produced bidding wars. According to the company, condos were the least properties likely to attract multiple bids, with 38.3% of Redfin offers facing bidding wars compared with a 48.7% rate for townhouses and 57.3% for single-family homes.

CBOE Global Markets (CBOE) slipped 0.2% after the options and futures exchange late Tuesday announced an exclusive licensing agreement with trading software firm CoinRoutes to disseminate cryptocurrency pricing and analytics products, marking its entrance into the cryptocurrency market data business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) dropped 1.6% after saying it has begun an internal and external search for a new chief credit officer at its Essex Bank unit ahead of the planned Feb. 28 departure of Patricia Davis, who is moving away from the bank's market area for family reasons.

Franklin Resources (BEN) still was 0.5% higher after the asset manager late Tuesday increased its quarterly cash dividend by 3.7% over its most recent distribution to $0.28 per share, payable Jan. 15 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31.

