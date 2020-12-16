Financial Sector Update for 12/16/2020: DB, ATCO, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.21%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were around 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 1%.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) will not be required to pay former investors in its Postbank subsidiary a higher compensation than offered in its 2010 tender offer, a German court ruled, according to Reuters. Deutsche Bank was up more than 1% in recent trading.

Atlas (ATCO) was more than 4% lower after saying its Seaspan subsidiary, which owns and operates containerships, launched an offering of $175 million of exchangeable senior notes due 2025 in a private placement to institutional buyers.

Brown & Brown (BRO) was unchanged after saying it has agreed to acquire the general insurance operating companies of Ireland-based O'Leary Insurances. Terms were not disclosed.

