Financial Sector Update for 12/16/2020: CBOE,ESXB,BEN

Financial stocks were edging lower ahead of the Federal Open Markets Committee's 2 pm ET announcement on monetary policy and a potential deal in Congress on a new fiscal stimulus package. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 0.1%.

In company news, CBOE Global Markets (CBOE) slipped 0.5% after the options and futures exchange late Tuesday announced an exclusive licensing agreement with trading software firm CoinRoutes to disseminate cryptocurrency pricing and analytics products, marking its entrance into the cryptocurrency market data business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) dropped 1.1% after saying it has begun an internal and external search for a new chief credit officer at its Essex Bank unit ahead of the planned Feb. 28 departure of Patricia Davis, who is moving away from the bank's market area for family reasons.

To the upside, Franklin Resources (BEN) climbed 1.2% after the asset manager late Tuesday increased its quarterly cash dividend by 3.7% over its most recent distribution to $0.28 per share, payable Jan. 15 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31.

