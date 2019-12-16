Financial Sector Update for 12/16/2019: GS, BXS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.87%

BAC: +1.13%

WFC: +0.91%

C: +1.06%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were mostly rallying pre-bell Monday.

In other sector news:

(+) Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was up more than 1% after several media outlets reported that two Goldman Sachs units facing charges in Malaysia's 1MDB scandal have had their cases moved to the country's High Court from the Magistrate's Court.

(=) BancorpSouth (BXS) was unchanged after saying the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has approved its pending merger with Texas First Bancshares Inc. The deal, which was announced in September, is expected to close on Jan. 1.

