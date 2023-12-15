News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 12/15/2023: HRTG, CRBG, AIG, BX, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 15, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping by 0.3% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 0.7%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings' (HRTG) shares were over 8% lower after announcing that it is launching an underwritten public offering of its common shares.

Corebridge Financial (CRBG) said it signed a share repurchase agreement with American International Group (AIG) and an affiliate of Blackstone (BX) to buy back $150 million Corebridge common shares. Corebridge Financial shares were declining 0.1% in recent premarket activity.

Citigroup (C) will separate its Mexico consumer banking division from its US-based parent company in the second half of 2024 and sell it off in a public offering the following year, the company's general director told local reporters. Citigroup shares were up 0.1% pre-bell.

