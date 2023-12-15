Financial Sector Update for 12/15/2023: COIN, AFL, TRUP, HRTG

Financial stocks were decreasing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) were shedding 1.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 2.5% to $41,972, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was fractionally down at 3.93%.

US industrial output increased 0.2% last month following a revised 0.9% fall in October, Federal Reserve data showed. The consensus was for production to gain 0.3%, according to a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied Coinbase's (COIN) petition seeking new rules to govern the digital assets industry, saying existing laws and regulations already apply to the crypto securities markets. Coinbase shares dropped 3.5%.

Aflac (AFL) and Trupanion (TRUP) said Friday they have launched pet medical insurance products in the US and decided not to sell pet insurance in Japan to focus on the North American market. Trupanion shares slumped 8% and Aflac was down 1%.

Heritage Insurance (HRTG) tumbled 12% after saying it's launching an underwritten public offering of common shares.

