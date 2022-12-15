Financial Sector Update for 12/15/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, C, GS, UCBI

Financial stocks were down premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was more than 3% lower, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was rising by more than 3%.

Citigroup (C) was retreating more than 1% as a Reuters report said the company is shuttering its consumer banking business in China as part of plans to withdraw from consumer franchises in 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Mexico.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was down more than 1% after the Financial Times said Wednesday that the company is exploring a potential cut of at least 40% to bonuses of its more than 3,000 investment bankers in 2022 that could lead to high staff turnover in the new year.

United Community Banks (UCBI) was also declining about 1% early Thursday, a day after it filed a prospectus for a mixed-shelf offering that includes common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, and debt securities.

