Banking
XLF

Financial Sector Update for 12/15/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, C, GS, UCBI

December 15, 2022 — 09:19 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were down premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was more than 3% lower, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was rising by more than 3%.

Citigroup (C) was retreating more than 1% as a Reuters report said the company is shuttering its consumer banking business in China as part of plans to withdraw from consumer franchises in 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Mexico.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was down more than 1% after the Financial Times said Wednesday that the company is exploring a potential cut of at least 40% to bonuses of its more than 3,000 investment bankers in 2022 that could lead to high staff turnover in the new year.

United Community Banks (UCBI) was also declining about 1% early Thursday, a day after it filed a prospectus for a mixed-shelf offering that includes common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, and debt securities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLF
FAS
FAZ
C
GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.