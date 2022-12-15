Financial Sector Update for 12/15/2022: CLSK, SHBI, TCFC, UCBI

Financial stocks were retreating in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 2.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) dropping about 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.4% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.1% to $17,406, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was off 6.7 basis points to 3.436%.

In company news, Cleanspark (CLSK) declined 16% after overnight cutting its projected hashrate growth over the next 12 months, with the bitcoin miner now expecting to be hosting around 16 exahashes per second in mining capacity by the end of calendar 2023 compared with its previous guidance looking for a 22.4 exahashes-per-second pace.

Shore Bancshares (SHBI) dropped 9.7% after the bank holding company said it was acquiring Community Financial (TCFC) for $254.4 million in stock. The deal values the target company at around $44.71 per share, with investors receiving 2.3287 Shore shares for each of their Community Financial shares. Community Financial was dropping 1.7% in afternoon trade.

United Community Banks (UCBI) slid 2.1% after the bank holding company overnight filed a preliminary shelf prospectus for the potential sale of its common stock and preferred stock, warrants and purchase contracts, depositary shares and debt securities.

