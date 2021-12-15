Financial Sector Update for 12/15/2021: PLIN,IPVF,COIN

Financial stocks remained mixed Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee signaled a faster wind-down of the Fed's asset purchases in 2022.

The NYSE Financial Index was recently down 0.1% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) gained 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index climbed 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin was 4.3% higher at $48,770. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose a basis point to 1.45%.

In company news, Coinbase Global (COIN) was falling 1.9% after the cryptocurrency exchange signed NBA star Kevin Durant to promote the company. The first Coinbase ad featuring the Brooklyn Nets forward is scheduled to appear Thursday, Coinbase chief marketing officer Kate Rouch told Bloomberg.

China Xiangtai Food (PLIN) shares tumbled over 28% after the animal-feed company said it agreed to acquire 742 Bitcoin mining devices for $7 million. The deal is expected to generate around $6.2 million in revenue and $4.4 million in gross profit during the first year based on a $50,000-per-bitcoin price, the company said.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (IPVF) rose 0.4% after prospective merger target Aspiration Partners said it received $315 million in incremental equity financing from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and affiliates of businessman Steve Ballmer.

