Financial Sector Update for 12/15/2021: CFVI, AEG, NILE

Financial stocks were cautiously advancing premarket Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 0.3% in recent trading.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) slipped 0.2%.

CF Acquisition VI (CFVI) merger partner Rumble has signed a video and streaming agreement with Trump Media & Technology Group for Trump's social media platform Truth Social. Shares of the blank check company were up 10.3% recently.

In other company news, Aegon (AEG) gained 1.8% after the Dutch insurer signed a deal with Reinsurance Group of America to reinsure a portion of its longevity risk exposure in the Netherlands.

BitNile Holdings (NILE) shares rose more than 4.6% after the board approved a share buyback program of up to $50 million over a three-year period.

