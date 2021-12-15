Financial Sector Update for 12/15/2021: AXP,PLIN,IPVF,COIN

Financial stocks turned moderately higher after the Federal Open Markets Committee this afternoon signaled a more hawkish stance for its asset purchases and interest rates in 2022.

At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) also was climbing 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was advancing 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.463%.

Bitcoin was 4.2% higher at $49,343 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.5 basis points higher at 1.450%.

In company news, American Express (AXP) was 0.3% lower late in Wednesday trading, recovering from a 2.6% mid-morning decline, after the credit card issuer reported a 0.5% net write-off rate for US consumer cardmember loans during November compared with a 0.6% pace on Oct. 31.

China Xiangtai Food (PLIN) tumbled almost 30% after the animal-feed company Wednesday announced a $7 million asset purchase agreement to acquire 742 spot Bitcoin mining devices. The deal is expected to generate around $6.2 million in revenue and $4.4 million in gross profit during the first year based on a $50,000-per-bitcoin price, the company said.

To the upside, InterPrivate III Financial Partners (IPVF) was near flat after prospective merger target Aspiration Partners received $315 million in incremental equity financing from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and affiliates of businessman Steve Ballmer.

Coinbase Global (COIN) was rising 0.6% this afternoon, overcoming an earlier slide, and the cryptocurrency exchange company reportedly signing NBA star Kevin Durant to be the face of its new advertising efforts. The first Coinbase ad featuring the Brooklyn Nets forward is scheduled to appear beginning Thursday, Coinbase chief marketing officer Kate Rouch told Bloomberg.

