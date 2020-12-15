Financial Sector Update for 12/15/2020: WEX,CME,CATM,APO

Financial stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was advancing 1.1%.

In company news, WEX (WEX) climbed 8.5% after the card payments processor Tuesday said it has completed its acquisitions of B2B payments companies eNett and Optal for a combined $577.5 million in cash. As part of the transaction, the three companies agreed to settle a legal fight pending in the UK courts over their previous purchase agreement. The deals are expected to have an "immaterial" impact on its FY21 adjusted earnings, WEX said.

CME Group (CME) rose 1.6% after the derivatives marketplace Tuesday announced the launch of hemp pricing data on its DataMine self-service online platform, with information from New Leaf Data Services. The database includes wholesale hemp pricing data alongside nearly a petabyte of historical futures and options pricing across every investible asset class, CME said.

Cardtronics (CATM) was fractionally higher after agreeing to a $1.56 billion cash buyout offer from affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO) and Hudson Executive Capital. The $35-per-share deal, which includes the assumption of around $800 million in Cardtronics debt, represents a 35% premium over the company's closing price on Dec. 8, the day before Hudson Executive went public with its joint proposal with the Apollo Funds. Apollo was 1.1% higher.

