Financial Sector Update for 12/15/2020: CS, CATM, APO, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing in pre-bell Tuesday trading as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently 0.42% higher. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was advancing more than 1% after saying it intends to grow its overall wealth management-related pre-tax income to between CHF 5.0 billion ($5.64 billion) and CHF 5.5 billion in 2023, which would represent a compound annual growth rate of approximately 10%.

Cardtronics (CATM) has signed a definitive agreement with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO) and Hudson Executive Capital to be acquired for $35 per share in cash, which indicates an enterprise value of $2.3 billion including net debt. Apollo was slightly lower in recent trading.

Brown & Brown (BRO) was unchanged after saying its subsidiary Hull & Company has acquired substantially all of the assets of South & Western General Agency and all shares of its affiliate, S&W Premium Finance Co. for an undisclosed price.

