Banking
CS

Financial Sector Update for 12/15/2020: CS, CATM, APO, BRO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were climbing in pre-bell Tuesday trading as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently 0.42% higher. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

Credit Suisse Group (CS) was advancing more than 1% after saying it intends to grow its overall wealth management-related pre-tax income to between CHF 5.0 billion ($5.64 billion) and CHF 5.5 billion in 2023, which would represent a compound annual growth rate of approximately 10%.

Cardtronics (CATM) has signed a definitive agreement with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO) and Hudson Executive Capital to be acquired for $35 per share in cash, which indicates an enterprise value of $2.3 billion including net debt. Apollo was slightly lower in recent trading.

Brown & Brown (BRO) was unchanged after saying its subsidiary Hull & Company has acquired substantially all of the assets of South & Western General Agency and all shares of its affiliate, S&W Premium Finance Co. for an undisclosed price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CS CATM APO BRO XLF

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: How payments have transformed banking #sgfintechfest

    From 0 to 50%. CFTE Co-Founder & CEO Huy Nguyen Trieu joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how payments have transformed banking. #sgfintechfest

    3 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular