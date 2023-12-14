Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2023: NTRS, BLK, UBS, HOOD

Financial stocks were rising in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 1.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index jumped 5.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) climbed 2.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 0.1% to $42,985, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries slumped 10 basis points to 3.93%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims fell sequentially to 202,000 during the week ended Dec. 9 from an upwardly revised 221,000, compared with expectations for 220,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

US retail sales rose 0.3% in November, compared with a 0.1% decline expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and a revised 0.2% drop in October.

In corporate news, Northern Trust (NTRS) shares jumped 4.1% after it said Thursday it's providing trading services to UK-based independent investment manager Waverton.

BlackRock (BLK) on Thursday launched its Total Return ETF on Nasdaq. BlackRock shares advanced 4.2%.

UBS (UBS) is increasing efforts to recover hundreds of millions in cash bonuses paid by Credit Suisse to bankers in an attempt to keep them on board before the latter collapsed, Bloomberg reported late Wednesday. UBS shares rose almost 3%.

Robinhood (HOOD) added 1% after the company recorded notional equity trading volumes of $52.9 billion in November, up from $44.7 billion a year earlier.

