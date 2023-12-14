News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2023: HOOD, UBS, NMFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 14, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining 1.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 3.2%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 2.9%.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) was gaining more than 2% after saying it recorded equity notional trading volumes of $52.9 billion for November, up from $44.7 billion a year earlier.

UBS (UBS) is increasing its efforts to recover hundreds of millions in cash bonuses paid by Credit Suisse to bankers in an attempt to keep them on board before it collapsed, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter and documents. UBS was up more than 2% pre-bell.

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) was more than 1% higher after it declared a special divided of $0.10 per share, payable on Dec. 29 to shareholders on record as of Dec. 22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

