Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2023: HOOD, UBS, NMFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining 1.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 3.2%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 2.9%.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) was gaining more than 2% after saying it recorded equity notional trading volumes of $52.9 billion for November, up from $44.7 billion a year earlier.

UBS (UBS) is increasing its efforts to recover hundreds of millions in cash bonuses paid by Credit Suisse to bankers in an attempt to keep them on board before it collapsed, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter and documents. UBS was up more than 2% pre-bell.

New Mountain Finance (NMFC) was more than 1% higher after it declared a special divided of $0.10 per share, payable on Dec. 29 to shareholders on record as of Dec. 22.

