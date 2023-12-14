News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2023: BLK, UBS, HOOD

December 14, 2023

Financial stocks advanced in Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index jumped 5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) climbed 2.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 0.3% to $43,068, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries slumped 10.5 basis points to 3.928%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims fell sequentially to 202,000 during the week ended Dec. 9 from an upwardly revised 221,000, compared with expectations for 220,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

US retail sales rose 0.3% in November, compared with a 0.1% decline expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and a revised 0.2% drop in October.

In corporate news, BlackRock (BLK) on Thursday launched its Total Return ETF on Nasdaq. BlackRock shares rose 3.5%.

UBS (UBS) is increasing efforts to recover hundreds of millions in cash bonuses paid by Credit Suisse to bankers in an attempt to keep them on board before the latter collapsed, Bloomberg reported late Wednesday. UBS shares rose 3.3%.

Robinhood (HOOD) rose 0.2% after the company recorded equity notional trading volumes of $52.9 billion in November, up from $44.7 billion a year earlier.

