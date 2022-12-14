Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2022: NCPL, MLVF, FRBA, SOFI, BDN

Financial stocks declined Wednesday afternoon trading after the Federal Open Markets Committee indicated it will need to continue raising interest rates for an extended period to tame inflation. The NYSE Financial Index was sinking 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was falling 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was sliding 1.2%.

Bitcoin was unchanged at $17,757, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 0.2 basis points to 3.503%.

In company news, Netcapital (NCPL) dropped almost 37% after the fintech company overnight priced a $1.75 million public offering of nearly 1.25 million shares at $1.40 each, or 36% under Tuesday's closing price.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) fell 1.8% after the real estate investment trust said Wednesday its Brandywine Operating Partnership launched a cash tender offer for up to $350 million of its 3.95% guaranteed notes maturing on Feb. 15. The tender offer will run through the close of business on Dec. 20 and will use proceeds from a $350 million sale of 7.55% guaranteed notes due 2028 together with cash on hand.

Among gainers, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) climbed 5.8% after a regulatory filing overnight showed Chief Executive Anthony Noto recently spent more than $5 million to buy over 1.1 million of the lender's shares. Following the transactions on Dec. 9, Dec. 12, and Dec. 13, Noto directly owns nearly 5.1 million SoFi shares.

Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) rose almost 15% after agreeing to a $149.5 million buyout offer from First Bank (FRBA). Under the terms of the proposed agreement, investors will receive 0.7733 of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash for each Malvern share outstanding. First Bank shares were dropping nearly 10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.