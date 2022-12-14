Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2022: MLVF, FRBA, SOFI, BDN

Financial stocks were moderately higher in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.5% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was adding 1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.8% to $18,162, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 4.6 basis points to 3.51% ahead of the Federal Open Markets Committee expected to announce its latest interest-rate increase at 2 pm ET.

In company news, Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) rose more than 14% after agreeing to a $149.5 million buyout offer from First Bank (FRBA). Under the terms of the proposed agreement, investors will receive 0.7733 of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash for each Malvern share outstanding. First Bank shares were dropping more than 10% this afternoon.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) rose 8.4% after a regulatory filing overnight showed Chief Executive Anthony Noto recently spent more than $5 million to buy over 1.1 million of the lender's shares. Following the transactions on Dec. 9, Dec. 12, and Dec. 13, Noto directly owns nearly 5.1 million SoFi shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) gained 1.1% after the real estate investment trust said Wednesday its Brandywine Operating Partnership launched a cash tender offer for up to $350 million of its 3.95% guaranteed notes maturing on Feb. 15. The tender offer will run through the close of business on Dec. 20 and will use proceeds from a $350 million sale of 7.55% guaranteed notes due 2028 together with cash on hand.

