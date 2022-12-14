Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2022: MLVF, FRBA, NCPL, HUIZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was declining by 0.06% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.24% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% higher.

Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) was gaining over 16% in value after First Bank (FRBA) said it agreed to acquire the company in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $149.5 million.

Netcapital (NCPL) was down more than 26% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 1.2 million common shares at $1.40 per share for gross proceeds of about $1.7 million.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) was fractionally higher after saying it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.