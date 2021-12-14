Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2021: SLG,ATAX,FICO,EEFT

Financial stocks added to their midday gains in afternoon trading, overcoming an early decline that followed data showing a 0.8% increase in producer prices during November, up from a 0.6% rise in October and higher than forecasts for a 0.5% advance.

At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin was 0.6% higher at $47,139 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.4 basis points higher at 1.438%.

In company news, SL Green Realty (SLG) was 1.2% higher late in Tuesday trading after the real estate investment trust sold its ownership interest in a property at 707 11th Avenue in Manhattan to an unnamed domestic buyer for $95 million, or $5 million above its purchase price last January. SL Green shares were also getting a boost from Morgan Stanley raising its price target for the company's stock by $5 to $72 a share and reiterating its equalweight rating.

America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) added 5.8% after the mortgage revenue bonds investor declared a one-time special cash distribution of $0.08 per beneficial unit certificate. The company also kept its quarterly cash distribution steady at $0.11 per BUC.

Among decliners, Fair Isaac (FICO) was slipping 1.4% after the data analytics company announced a $500 million note offering, raising proceeds to repay a portion of its revolving credit facility.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) was 2.1% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 2% advance that followed the fintech company saying its REN payments platform will be used to modernize Indonesia's state-owned Jalin banking network. Financial details were not disclosed.

