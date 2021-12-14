Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2021: KKR, CIXX, AMK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.08%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.55% lower, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 0.89%.

CI Financial (CIXX) was marginally higher after it reported total assets of 338.1 billion Canadian dollars ($263.6 billion) in November, up from CA$331.7 billion in October.

AssetMark Financial (AMK) was slightly advancing after it reported platform assets of $89.8 billion in November, up 25% from a year before but down 0.6% from October.

KKR (KKR) and technology group Korber announced KKR's acquisition of a "significant minority stake" in Korber's supply chain software business as part of a strategic partnership. Separately, KKR said it acquired Two Drydock, a 13-story, 235,000-square-foot office building in Boston, from global development and construction firm Skanska. KKR was recently down 0.1%.

