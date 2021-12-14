Banking
Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2021: ATAX,FICO,EEFT

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, overcoming an early decline that followed new data showing a 0.8% increase in producer prices during November, up from a 0.6% rise in October and higher than forecasts for a 0.5% advance.

At last look, the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 1.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 1.6%.

Bitcoin was 1.6% lower at $46,799 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.9 basis points higher at 1.443%.

In company news, America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) added 4.3% after the mortgage revenue bonds investor declared a one-time special cash distribution of $0.08 per beneficial unit certificate. The company also kept its quarterly cash distribution steady at $0.11 per BUC.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) was 1.3% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 2% advance that followed the fintech company saying its REN payments platform will be used to modernize Indonesia's state-owned Jalin banking network. Financial details were not disclosed.

Fair Isaac (FICO) was slipping 1.7% after the data analytics company announced a $500 million note offering, raising proceeds to repay a portion of its revolving credit facility.

