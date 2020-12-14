Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2020: HBAN,TCF,BX,BAM,BAM-A.TO,MCC

Financial stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping fractionally while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.7%.

In company news, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) fell 5% after the bank holding company Sunday announced plans to acquire Detroit-based rival TCF Financial (TCF) through an all-stock merger valued at $22 billion. The deal is expected to close by the end of June, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, with the combined companies led by Huntington CEO Stephen Steinour while TCF board chairman Gary Torgow will lead an expanded Huntington board of directors. TCF was 3.7% higher in recent trade.

Blackstone Group (BX) declined 1.7% after Monday saying its Blackstone Property Partners Life Sciences unit will acquire a group of lab office buildings from Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) for $3.45 billion. The acquired properties contain around 2.3 million square feet and are largely concentrated in Cambridge, Mass. The transaction is expected to close during the first three months of 2021. Brookfield shares also were lower, dropping 1.6%.

Among gainers, Medley Capital (MCC) 1.3% higher after the specialty lender late Friday reported a surprise Q4 profit of $0.47 per share, reversing an $11.62 per share a year earlier net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the single-analyst call expecting an $0.18 per share net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30

