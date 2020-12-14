Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2020: HBAN, TCF, BCBP, MCC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms mostly gained before markets open on Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) added 1.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) gained 3%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 3.6%.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) and TCF Financial (TCF) on Sunday agreed to combine in an all-stock merger with a total market value of about $22 billion. Huntington declined 0.2%, while TCF Financial rose more than 12% before markets open.

In other sector news, BCB Bancorp (BCBP) was flat. On Friday, the company said it has adopted a new share buyback plan of up to 500,000 common shares.

Medley Capital (MCC) was down 0.3% after reporting late Friday fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.47 per share, compared with a loss of $11.62 per share a year earlier and beating the single-analyst call expecting an $0.18 per share net loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.