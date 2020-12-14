Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2020: AIV,TSLA,HBAN,TCF,BX,BAM, MCC,AIRC,DNKN

Financial stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.3%, giving back an early advance, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was dropping 1% shortly before Monday's closing bell.

The Philadelphia Housing Index still was ahead fractionally.

In company news, Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) slipped slightly after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Friday said it was removing the real estate investment trust from the S&P 500 index to make room for electric vehicle company Tesla (TSLA), effective with the start of regular-session trading next Monday, Dec. 21. Apartment Investment late this afternoon is spinning off Apartment Income REIT in a stand-alone company that will trade under the AIRC ticker symbol and will join the S&P MidCap 400 index next week, replacing Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN).

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) fell 3.3% after the bank holding company Sunday announced plans to acquire Detroit-based rival TCF Financial (TCF) through an all-stock merger valued at $22 billion. The deal is expected to close by the end of June, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, with the combined companies led by Huntington CEO Stephen Steinour while TCF board chairman Gary Torgow will lead an expanded Huntington board of directors. TCF was 6.2% higher in recent trade.

Blackstone Group (BX) declined 1.5% after Monday saying its Blackstone Property Partners Life Sciences unit will acquire a group of lab office buildings from Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) for $3.45 billion. The acquired properties contain around 2.3 million square feet and are largely concentrated in Cambridge, Mass. The transaction is expected to close during the first three months of 2021. Brookfield shares also were lower, dropping 2.4%.

Among gainers, Medley Capital (MCC) 1.9% higher after the specialty lender late Friday reported a surprise Q4 profit of $0.47 per share, reversing an $11.62 per share a year earlier net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the single-analyst call expecting an $0.18 per share net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.