Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2023: CVLY, EFC, BEN

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.7% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.7%.

Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) announced an agreement late Tuesday to merge in an all-stock deal valued at about $207 million, or $21.31 per Codorus share. Codorus stock was up more than 3.4% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC) said late Tuesday that its shareholders approved the company's proposed merger with Ellington Financial (EFC) at a special shareholder meeting. Ellington Financial shares were down 0.5%.

Franklin Resources (BEN) said late Tuesday it raised its quarterly dividend 3.3% to $0.31 a share, payable Jan. 12 to shareholders of record Jan. 3. The company's shares were up 0.2%

