Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2023: C, WSR, ORRF, CVLY

Financial stocks were steady in Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained 1.7% to $42,169, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries declined 4 basis points to 4.16%.

In economic news, the producer price index held steady in November following a 0.4% decline in October, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Citigroup (C) is offering partial bonus awards to employees who agree to voluntarily leave as the bank's restructuring continues, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Its shares were little changed.

Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) said late Tuesday they plan to merge in an all-stock deal valued at $207 million, or $21.31 per Codorus share. Codorus shares rose 10%, and Orrstown gained 8.2%.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) said Wednesday its board has unanimously rejected a proposal by Erez Asset Management Chair Bruce Schanzer demanding a majority change to the panel to launch a sale or liquidation of the company. Whitestone shares were little changed.

