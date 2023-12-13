Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2023: C, ORRF, CVLY, WSR, AIRC

Financial stocks rose in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 1.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 2.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) jumped 3.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained 2.9% to $42,684, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries tumbled 17 basis points to 4.03%.

In economic news, the Federal Open Market Committee maintained its federal funds target range at 5.25% to 5.5%, as expected, and altered its statement to suggest that inflation is less of a concern.

The producer price index held steady in November following a 0.4% decline in October, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Citigroup (C) is offering partial bonus awards to employees who agree to voluntarily leave as the bank's restructuring continues, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Its shares gained 2.6%.

Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) had its price target cut to $40 from $44 and buy rating kept by Truist Securities. Apartment Income shares still rose 4%.

Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) said late Tuesday they plan to merge in an all-stock deal valued at $207 million, or $21.31 per Codorus share. Codorus shares jumped 16%, and Orrstown gained 9.7%.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) said its board unanimously rejected a proposal by Erez Asset Management Chair Bruce Schanzer demanding a majority change to the panel to launch a sale or liquidation of the company. Whitestone shares rose 4.3%.

