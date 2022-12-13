Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2022: PAX,BMO,BMO.TO,IREN

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) were both climbing 1.8%.

Bitcoin was increasing 4% to $17,695, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 11.5 basis points to 3.496% after new data Tuesday showed consumer prices rose 7.1% over year-ago levels in November compared with market expectations for a 7.3% increase last month.

In company news, Patria Investments (PAX) gained 2.4% after the Latin American asset manager Tuesday announced the sale of its ODATA data-center subsidiary to Aligned Data Centers and also selling a 55% stake in its Entrevias toll road partnership for a combined $1.4 billion in gross proceeds. Following the sale of the majority stake in Enterevias to VINCI, Patria will continue to own the other 45%, it said.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) declined 1.2% after late Monday announcing plans for a CA$1.4 billion public offering of more than 11.8 million common shares at CA$118.60 each, or about 5.2% below Monday's closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The net proceeds, together with a concurrent $1.75 billion private placement of nearly 14.8 million shares with several institutional investors, will be used to boost the bank's domestic stability buffer under revised rules for banks considered systemically important by Canada's Superintendent for Financial Institutions, the financial services company said.

Iris Energy (IREN) slumped 1.4% after the Australian cryptocurrency firm said it mined 151 bitcoins during November, down 66% from the previous month, and the company said the drop largely reflects the termination of several hosting arrangements last month following lenders foreclosing on two of the company's limited recourse equipment loans. Operating revenue also fell 67% sequentially to around $2.9 million, Iris said.

