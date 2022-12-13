Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2022: IVZ, GS, ALEX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trending higher premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining more than 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was more than 7% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was declining more than 7%.

Invesco (IVZ) shares were up more than 2%, a day after the company reported a 5.7% monthly growth in preliminary assets under management to $1.438 trillion for November.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was also rising more than 2% after a Reuters report on Monday said the company plans to stop making unsecured consumer loans.

Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) was gaining 0.9% after saying Chief Operating Officer Lance Parker will assume the role of president, effective Jan. 1. The company also maintained its dividend at $0.22 per share, payable Jan. 6 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23.

