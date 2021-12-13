Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2021: VGR,DOUG,SIVB,TRNO,NAVI

Financial stocks stabilized slightly above their intra-day lows Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) falling 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index slumped 1.4% although the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) gained 1.2%.

Bitcoin was 7.5% lower at $46,775. The 10-year US Treasury yield was 4.4 basis points lower at 1.424%.

In company news, Vector Group (VGR) declined 1.8% after the cigarette company late Friday said it will spin off its Douglas Elliman real estate subsidiary into a standalone real estate company that will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the DOUG ticker symbol. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the year, the company said.

SVB Financial (SIVB) slid 3.7% after the bank holding company said Monday it agreed to buy the equity research firm MoffettNathanson, expanding the health care and technology research capabilities of its SVB Leerink investment banking unit. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among gainers, Navient (NAVI) shares climbed 1.6% after the educational loans processor Monday authorized a new $1 billion stock buyback program to supplement a prior share repurchase plan with an available balance of about $150 million.

Terreno Realty (TRNO) rose 3% after the real estate investment trust announced a $60.8 million purchase of a 9.3-acre industrial distribution property in Alexandria, Virginia, fully leased to 13 tenants through 2026.

