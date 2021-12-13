Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2021: SIVB,TRNO,NAVI

Financial stocks recovered some of the morning's losses by Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index still down 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) falling 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index slumped 1.3%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) gained 1.2%.

Bitcoin was 5.7% lower at $47,557. The 10-year US Treasury yield was 6 basis points lower at 1.43%.

In company news, SVB Financial (SIVB) slid 3.4% after the bank holding company said Monday it agreed to buy the equity research firm MoffettNathanson, expanding the health care and technology research capabilities of its SVB Leerink investment banking unit. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Terreno Realty (TRNO) rose 2.2% after the real estate investment trust announced a $60.8 million purchase of an 9.3-acre industrial distribution property in Alexandria, Virginia, fully leased to 13 tenants through 2026.

Navient (NAVI) shares gained 2% after the educational loans processor Monday authorized a new $1 billion stock buyback program to supplement a prior share repurchase plan with an available balance of about $150 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.