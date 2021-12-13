Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2021: RYAN, QD, WFC, HSBC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.42% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up by 0.66%.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings (RYAN) was climbing past 3% after saying it has agreed to acquire certain assets of Keystone Risk Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Qudian (QD) was shedding over 7% in value after it reported a Q3 adjusted loss of 0.39 renminbi ($0.06) per American depositary share, compared with a net profit of 2.16 renminbi per ADS a year earlier.

Wells Fargo (WFC) and HSBC (HSBC) announced a strategic agreement to use a blockchain-based solution for the netting and settlement of matched foreign exchange transactions. Both companies were lower in recent trading.

