Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2019: VALU,OCFT,RILY,NWFL

Financial stocks were ending mixed Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing less than 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising just over 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Value Line (VALU) declined more than 5% after the investment research company net income of $0.44 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Oct. 31, improving on a $0.34 per share profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew 11% over year-ago levels to $10.1 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

In other sector news:

(+) B Riley (RILY) was ahead 1.2% after its B Riley Principal Merger (BRPM) affiliate announced plans to merge with Alta Equipment Holdings and create a new publicly traded industrial and construction equipment company expected to trade under the ALTG ticker symbol. The companies expect to fund the $550 million business transaction and repay all Alta Equipment debt with a combination of debt and equity.

(+) Norwood Financial (NWFL) rose just over 1% after the bank holding company Friday declared a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend, up 4.2% over its most recent distribution to investors and payable Feb. 3 to shareholders of record on Jan. 15.

(+) OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) was narrowly lower in late trade. The Chinese financial technology-as-a-service company earlier Friday priced an upsized initial public offering of 31.2 million American depository shares at $10 each, the top of its expected $9 to $10 per ADS price range. The company and underwriters added 5.2 million ADS to the IPO shortly before pricing. OneConnect was expecting to pocket about $290.9 million in net proceeds are paying underwriter discounts and other offering costs.

