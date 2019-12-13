Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2019: OCFT,RILY,NWFL

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.83%

BAC -0.46%

WFC -1.18%

C -0.69%

USB -0.53%

Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising just over 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) turned narrowly lower this afternoon, giving back a prior advance in its market debut, after the Chinese financial technology-as-a-service company earlier Friday priced an upsized initial public offering of 31.2 million American depository shares at $10 each, the top of its expected $9 to $10 per ADS price range. The company and underwriters added 5.2 million ADS to the IPO shortly before pricing. OneConnect was expecting to pocket about $290.9 million in net proceeds are paying underwriter discounts and other offering costs.

In other sector news:

(+) B Riley (RILY) was ahead 1.5% after its B Riley Principal Merger (BRPM) affiliate announced plans to merge with Alta Equipment Holdings and create a new publicly traded industrial and construction equipment company expected to trade under the ALTG ticker symbol. The companies expect to fund the $550 million business transaction and repay all Alta Equipment debt with a combination of debt and equity.

(+) Norwood Financial (NWFL) declined fractionally. The bank holding company Friday declared a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend, up 4.2% over its most recent distribution to investors and payable Feb. 3 to shareholders of record on Jan. 15.

