Financial Sector Update for 12/13/2019: BRPM, RILY, DB, APO, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.22%

BAC: +0.12%

WFC: +0.07%

C: +0.23%

USB: Flat

Most financial majors were rallying pre-bell Friday.

In other sector news:

(+) B. Riley Principal Merger (BRPM) was advancing 1% after it agreed to merge with industrial and construction equipment company Alta Equipment Holdings in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of about $550 million.

(+) Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is planning to reduce discretionary compensation by as much as 20% as the struggling German lender moves forward with its restructuring initiative, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. Deutsche Bank was up less than 1% in recent trading.

(=) GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, said it is buying a pan-European logistics real estate portfolio from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO) for about 950 million euros ($1.06 billion). Apollo Global Management was unchanged after the news.

