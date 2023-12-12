Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2023: TPG, JPM, PRU, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.1% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.4%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.3%.

TPG (TPG) is close to acquiring UK special educational needs provider Outcomes First Group, beating out other bidders, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. TPG was down nearly 3% lower in recent premarket activity.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) plans to outsource the operations of its local custody business in Hong Kong and Taiwan, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. JPMorgan Chase was marginally higher pre-bell.

Prudential Financial (PRU) was slightly advancing after saying in a regulatory filing that its board approved a repurchase of up to $1 billion in common shares from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2024.

