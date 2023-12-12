Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2023: KKR, CNC, BK

Financial stocks advanced in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down 0.1% to $41,193, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 4 basis points to 4.20%.

In economic news, the US consumer price index rose by 0.1% in November, following a flat reading in October, Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed. Annually, inflation decelerated to 3.1% from a 3.2% rise in October.

In corporate news, KKR (KKR) is in talks to buy a 50% stake in health-care technology company Cotiviti from Veritas Capital, according to media reports. A potential deal would value Cotiviti at $10 billion to $11 billion, Bloomberg reported. Separately, KKR is in late-stage discussions for a potential acquisition of Iris Software in a deal that may value the UK software firm at about 3 billion pounds ($3.76 billion), Bloomberg reported. KKR shares rose 0.4%.

Centene (CNC) affirmed its 2023 earnings outlook while raising profitability expectations for the upcoming year and announcing a $4 billion increase to its stock-repurchase program. Its shares gained 3%.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) said Tuesday it is expanding its real estate presence in Lake Mary, Florida, with plans for a 300,000-square-foot campus across two locations. The bank advanced 0.7%.

