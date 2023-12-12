Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2023: CG, KKR, CNC, BK

Financial stocks were higher in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead by 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) edged up 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was down fractionally to $41,220, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 3 basis points to 4.21%.

In economic news, the US consumer price index rose by 0.1% in November, following a flat reading in October, Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed. Annually, inflation decelerated to 3.1% increase from a 3.2% rise in October.

In corporate news, Carlyle Group (CG) is exploring options to exit Acrotec, including a potential sale or listing of the luxury watch parts maker, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Carlyle shares rose 0.4%.

KKR (KKR) is in talks to buy a 50% stake in health-care technology company Cotiviti from Veritas Capital, according to media reports. A potential deal would value Cotiviti at $10 billion to $11 billion, Bloomberg reported. Separately, KKR is in late-stage discussions for a potential acquisition of Iris Software in a deal that may value the UK software firm at about 3 billion pounds ($3.76 billion), Bloomberg reported. KKR shares were rising 0.6%.

Centene (CNC) affirmed its 2023 earnings outlook while raising profitability expectations for the upcoming year and announcing a $4 billion increase to its stock-repurchase program. Its shares gained 3%.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) said Tuesday it is expanding its real estate presence in Lake Mary, Florida, with plans for a 300,000-square-foot campus across two locations. The bank advanced 0.6%.

