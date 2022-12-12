Banking
Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2022: LAZ, MS, RYAN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 12, 2022 — 09:17 am EST

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently climbing by 0.32%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.54% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.94% lower.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is planning to cut the annual bonuses of its investment bankers in Asia by up to 50%, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the matter. Morgan Stanley was down more than 6% in recent premarket activity.

Lazard (LAZ) reported preliminary assets under management of about $221.03 billion in November, up from $204.58 billion in October. Lazard was recently slipping past 2%.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings (RYAN) said it has agreed to acquire certain assets of wholesale insurance broker Griffin Underwriting Services. Ryan Specialty Group was marginally lower recently.

