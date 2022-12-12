Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2022: LAZ, MS, RYAN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently climbing by 0.32%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.54% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.94% lower.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is planning to cut the annual bonuses of its investment bankers in Asia by up to 50%, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the matter. Morgan Stanley was down more than 6% in recent premarket activity.

Lazard (LAZ) reported preliminary assets under management of about $221.03 billion in November, up from $204.58 billion in October. Lazard was recently slipping past 2%.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings (RYAN) said it has agreed to acquire certain assets of wholesale insurance broker Griffin Underwriting Services. Ryan Specialty Group was marginally lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.