Banking
BX

Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2022: BX,TRI,TRI.TO,MSFT,SMMF,FBMS,HSBI

December 12, 2022 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.9% to $17,016, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2 basis points to 3.587%.

In company news, Blackstone (BX) rose 2.7% on Monday after the asset manager and co-investor Thomson Reuters (TRI) Monday said they were selling a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) to Microsoft (MSFT), subject to customary antitrust and regulatory approvals. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Reuters gained 0.7% after saying it plans to use around $1 billion of its proceeds to fund opportunities in key growth segments and for shareholder distributions. Microsoft added 2% after also announcing a new 10-year collaboration agreement with the stock exchange on next-generation productivity, data and analytics and modeling tools.

The First Bancshares (FBMS) climbed 1.2% after the bank holding company said the Federal Reserve System Board of Governors has signed off on its pending acquisition of OTC-listed Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (HSBI). Regulators in Mississippi also have issued a non-objection letter to the deal, the companies said in a joint statement, with the deal still subject to shareholder approvals, a 15-day waiting period and other customary conditions.

Summit Financial Group (SMMF) was slipping almost 1%, giving back an early 2.2% advance, after Monday saying it was buying OTC-listed PSB Holding (PSBP) and its Provident State Bank unit in a stock swap worth around $53.9 million. Under terms of the deal, investors will receive 1.2347 Summit shares for each of their PSB shares, valuing the target company at $33.49 per share each based on Summit's Friday closing price of $27.14 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX
TRI
MSFT
SMMF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.