Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2022: AJG,BX,TRI,TRI.TO,MSFT,SMMF,FBMS,HSBI

Financial stocks added moderate gains Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was gaining 0.8%, reversing a midday decline.

Bitcoin was declining 0.3% to $17,062, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 4.4 basis points to 3.611%.

In company news, Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) was edging 0.8% higher after the insurance broker Monday said it was acquiring the Mahowald Insurance retail insurance agency in Minnesota. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Blackstone (BX) rose 4.5% on Monday after the asset manager and co-investor Thomson Reuters (TRI) Monday said they were selling a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) to Microsoft (MSFT), subject to customary antitrust and regulatory approvals. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Reuters gained 0.5% after saying it plans to use around $1 billion of its proceeds to fund opportunities in key growth segments and for shareholder distributions. Microsoft added 2.4% after also announcing a new 10-year collaboration agreement with the stock exchange on next-generation productivity, data and analytics, and modeling tools.

The First Bancshares (FBMS) climbed 1.2% after the bank holding company said the Federal Reserve System Board of Governors has signed off on its pending acquisition of OTC-listed Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (HSBI). Regulators in Mississippi also have issued a non-objection letter to the deal, the companies said in a joint statement, with the deal still subject to shareholder approvals, a 15-day waiting period, and other customary conditions.

Summit Financial Group (SMMF) was slipping almost 1%, giving back an early 2.2% advance, after Monday saying it was buying OTC-listed PSB Holding (PSBP) and its Provident State Bank unit in a stock swap worth around $53.9 million. Under the terms of the deal, investors will receive 1.2347 Summit shares for each of their PSB shares, valuing the target company at $33.49 per share each based on Summit's Friday closing price of $27.14 a share.

