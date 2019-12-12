Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2019: WRI,TREE,INTL,COLD

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +2.97%

BAC +3.14%

WFC +2.26%

C +2.10%

USB +2.16%

Financial stocks continued their advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing over 0.9% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead slightly more than 2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling almost 0.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) slipped 1% on Thursday after the real estate investment trust said it has negotiated a new, $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in March 2024, with options to twice extend the due date by six months. The credit facility also contains an accordion feature allowing the company to borrow up to $850 million under certain circumstances.

In other sector news:

(+) INTL FCStone (INTL) rose over 5% after the brokerage and financial services company late Wednesday an increase in fiscal Q4 earnings to $1.40 per share from $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue climbed year-over-year to $11.28 billion from $6.08 billioni. Analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30 were not available.

(-) Americold Realty Trust (COLD) declined more than 3% after JPMorgan Thursday lowered its price target on the real estate investment trust by $1 to $38 a share and reiterated its neutral investment recommendation on the company's stock.

(-) LendingTree (TREE) fell almost 5% after the specialty lender issued a FY20 revenue forecast lagging Wall Street estimates, projecting between $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.32 billion in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2020.

