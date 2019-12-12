Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2019: TREE,INTL,COLD

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +2.65%

BAC +2.29%

WFC +1.66%

C +1.99%

USB +1.69%

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.8% higher while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were ahead slightly more than 1.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling about 0.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) LendingTree (TREE) fell 5% after the specialty lender issued a FY20 revenue forecast lagging Wall Street estimates, projecting between $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.32 billion in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2020.

In other sector news:

(+) INTL FCStone (INTL) rose nearly 3% after the brokerage and financial services company late Wednesday an increase in fiscal Q4 earnings to $1.40 per share from $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year while revenue climbed year-over-year to $11.28 billion from $6.08 billioni. Analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30 were not available.

(-) Americold Realty Trust (COLD) declined nearly 4% after JPMorgan Thursday lowered its price target for the real estate investment trust by $1 to $38 a share and reiterated its neutral investment recommendation for the company's stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.