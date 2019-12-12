Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2019: INTL, EQH, OFG, BNS, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.29%

BAC: +0.36%

WFC: +0.30%

C: -0.41%

USB: Flat

Financial giants were mixed pre-bell Thursday.

In other sector news:

(+) INTL FCStone (INTL) was up about 1% after it reported earnings per share of $1.40 in fiscal Q4 ended Sept. 30, up from $0.81 a year earlier.

(=) AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH) was flat after saying it is selling US Financial Life Insurance and MONY Life Insurance Co. of the Americas to Heritage Life Insurance. The sale is expected to be completed in early 2020.

(=) OFG Bancorp (OFG) was unchanged after saying the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions of Puerto Rico have approved its pending acquisition of Scotiabank's (BNS) operations in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands.

