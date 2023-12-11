Financial Sector Update for 12/11/2023: QD, CME, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping by 0.1% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was flat while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.1%.

Qudian (QD) was more than 2% higher after it reported a Q3 adjusted loss of 0.84 renminbi ($0.11) per diluted American depositary share, narrower than the 2.63 renminbi loss per ADS a year earlier.

CME Group (CME) was slightly higher after saying it will merge its two non-deliverable forward liquidity pools on the EBS Market platform onto a single trading venue in October 2024.

