Financial Sector Update for 12/11/2023: JPM, HRT, BFH, RBB

Financial stocks advanced in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) each gained 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 7.1% to $40,660, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.24%.

In corporate news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is looking to open 167 locations, up from its previous goal of 150, Reuters reported Monday, citing Jennifer Roberts, chief executive of Chase Consumer Banking. JPMorgan shares rose 0.4%.

HireRight (HRT) rose 0.9% after it said Monday it has received a non-binding proposal from General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital to buy the shares in the company they do not already own for $12.75 per share in cash.

Bread Financial (BFH) said Monday it plans to offer senior notes worth $500 million aggregate principal amount in a private offering. Its shares gained 2%.

RBB Bancorp (RBB) rose 0.8% after it said Monday that Lynn Hopkins was named interim chief financial officer, effective Dec. 7, to succeed Alex Ko, who stepped down due to personal reasons and to pursue other opportunities.

