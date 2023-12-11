News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 12/11/2023: HRT, RBB, BFH

December 11, 2023

Financial stocks were advancing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 7% to $40,660, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 4 basis points to 4.28%.

In corporate news, HireRight (HRT) rose 0.2% after it said Monday it has received a non-binding proposal from General Atlantic and Stone Point Capital to buy the shares in the company they do not already own for $12.75 per share in cash.

Bread Financial (BFH) said Monday it plans to offer senior notes worth $500 million aggregate principal amount in a private offering. Its shares gained 2.3%.

RBB Bancorp (RBB) rose 0.6% after it said Monday that Lynn Hopkins was named interim chief financial officer from Dec. 7 to succeed Alex Ko, who stepped down due to personal reasons and to pursue other opportunities.

