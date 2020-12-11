Financial Sector Update for 12/11/2020: PEB,MET,JEF,TFC

Financial stocks were finishing well above their session lows this afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was off 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1%, reversing a mid-day decline.

In company news, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) declined 1.3% after the real estate investment trust Friday priced a $450 million public offering of 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2026. The notes will have an initial conversion price of around $25.47 per share,

MetLife (MET) fell 1% after the insurer announced a definitive agreement to sell its US property and casualty business to Zurich Insurance subsidiary Farmers Group for $3.94 billion in cash. As part of the deal, Farmers Insurance will be able to offer its products to 3,800 companies on MetLife's group benefits platform for 10 years. Separately, MetLife authorized a new $3 billion buyback program.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) slipped 1.5% after saying its Leucadia Asset Management was forming a strategic relationship with Hampton Road Capital Management. Specific financial terms were not disclosed but Leucadia will invest long-term capital into Hampton Road's long/short equity strategy as part of the deal.

Truist Financial (TFC) was nearly 2% lower. Credit Suisse Friday increased its price target for the bank holding company by $10 to $52 a share and reiterated its neutral rating for the stock.

