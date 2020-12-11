Financial Sector Update for 12/11/2020: MET,JEF,TFC

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was off 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was up 0.2%.

In company news, MetLife (MET) fell 1% after the insurer announced a definitive agreement to sell its US property and casualty business to Zurich Insurance subsidiary Farmers Group for $3.94 billion in cash. As part of the deal, Farmers Insurance will be able to offer its products to 3,800 companies on MetLife's group benefits platform for 10 years. Separately, MetLife authorized a new $3 billion stock buyback program.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) slipped 1.4% after saying its Leucadia Asset Management was forming a strategic relationship with Hampton Road Capital Management. Specific financial terms were not disclosed but Leucadia will invest long-term capital into Hampton Road's long/short equity strategy as part of the deal.

Truist Financial (TFC) was 2.1% lower. Credit Suisse Friday increased its price target on the bank holding company by $10 to $52 a share and reiterated its neutral rating on the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.